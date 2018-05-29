'Pushing Daises' and 'Two and a Half Men' jockey to replace 'Roseanne'

The hottest piece of real estate in Los Angeles right now might just be ABC's newly opened time slot after the cancellation Tuesday morning of "Roseanne."
The hit revival was axed after creator and star Roseanne Barr recently tweeted remarks that ABC called "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."
So what will replace "Roseanne" this fall on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.? While ABC and Disney executives weigh their next move, social media had plenty of suggestions for other proposed revivals.
One of the first to jump in was Kevin Biegel, co-creator of the cult favorite military comedy "Enlisted," which ran for one season on Fox in 2014.
And then there was Charlie Sheen, who took to Twitter to pitch a reboot of "Two and a Half Men" with the hashtag #CharlieHarper Returns.
For those who don't remember, Sheen's erratic behavior led to the star's dismissal from the long-running CBS comedy. Ashton Kutcher joined the series as a new character, and Sheen's Charlie Harper was killed off not once but twice — first when it was reported that he had been thrown in front of a train in Paris and second when a helicopter dropped a piano on him in the series finale.
Bryan Fuller, who created the cult classic ABC series "Pushing Daisies," also got in on the action. He suggested a revival of his Emmy-winning show, which ran for two seasons, from 2007 to 2009.
Even those without skin in the game had their own suggestions for which canceled ABC series should get "Roseanne's" spot. Other top ideas included a Season 4 revival of "Happy Endings," which ran from 2011 to 2013; fellow ABC family comedy "The Middle," which just ended its nine-season run; and the recently canceled Kiefer Sutherland drama "Designated Survivor."
