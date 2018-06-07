'Roseanne' minus Roseanne? Nine other shows that soldiered on without their star

“Two and a Half Men” lasted four more seasons, although the show never found the same success as it had with Sheen. In the later years, the series killed off Charlie not once but twice, first when he was said to have been struck by a train and the second when it was discovered he was actually alive only to have a piano dropped on him. (In between those, the ghost of Charlie Harper was played by Kathy Bates, who won an Emmy for her portrayal.)