All the details on CBS' new shows for the 2018-19 season

CBS is unveiling its new series orders for the 2018-19 season. The next freshman class of shows will join returning veterans like “The Big Bang Theory” and “NCIS.” Viewers will notice at least one familiar face among the crop of rookies: a Murphy Brown revival from original series creator Diane English and starring Candice Bergen. Below, find all the latest details on the new series.
‘Murphy Brown’
Series description: Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.
The cast: Returning cast members Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud, as well as new additions Jake McDorman, Nik Dodani and Tyne Daly.
‘F.B.I.’
Series description: From Dick Wolf, a drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The cast: Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Connie Nielsen, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel.
Untitled Damon Wayans Jr. project
Series description: Inspired by a time when “Late, Late Show” executive producer Ben Winston lived with singer/actor Harry Styles, the comedy centers on a 30-something couple, tired of their mundane life, start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star who is drawn to their normal suburban life, moves in.
The cast: Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard, Stephnie Weir and Chris Parnell.
‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’
Series description: A comedy about the nicest guy in the Midwest who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciate his friendly ways.
The cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Josh Lawson, Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Dreama Walker, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan.
