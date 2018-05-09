All the details on CBS' new shows for the 2018-19 season

CBS is unveiling its new series orders for the 2018-19 season. The next freshman class of shows will join returning veterans like “The Big Bang Theory” and “NCIS.” Viewers will notice at least one familiar face among the crop of rookies: a Murphy Brown revival from original series creator Diane English and starring Candice Bergen. Below, find all the latest details on the new series.

‘Murphy Brown’

Series description: Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.

The cast: Returning cast members Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud, as well as new additions Jake McDorman, Nik Dodani and Tyne Daly.

Dick Wolf , shown in 2016, has created a drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the FBI. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

‘F.B.I.’

Series description: From Dick Wolf, a drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The cast: Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Connie Nielsen, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel.

Damon Wayans Jr. is headlining a new CBS comedy. Justin Jay / Fox

Untitled Damon Wayans Jr. project

Series description: Inspired by a time when “Late, Late Show” executive producer Ben Winston lived with singer/actor Harry Styles, the comedy centers on a 30-something couple, tired of their mundane life, start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star who is drawn to their normal suburban life, moves in.

The cast: Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard, Stephnie Weir and Chris Parnell.

Cedric the Entertainer headlines the new comedy "Welcome to the Neighborhood." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’

Series description: A comedy about the nicest guy in the Midwest who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciate his friendly ways.

The cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Josh Lawson, Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Dreama Walker, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan.