Mexico and the Lessons from a Human Rights Catastrophe: The Militarization of Public Security

It gets worse. The law reinforces the already considerable opacity of the armed forces and extends it to police participating in "interior security" activities. Article 9 states: "Information generated with the aim of implementing this law will be considered of National Security, in accordance with applicable legal provisions." While this provision does not change the substantive rules governing what sort of information should be accessible, it will make getting it far more onerous and time-consuming. By applying the label "national security" to all information generated by activities covered in the law, Article 9 is likely to encourage officials to classify this information as a matter of course, shifting the burden to those seeking the information to show that it is not covered, through an appeals process that can be lengthy. Moreover, even if the petitioners eventually obtain a favorable ruling, they could face additional delays lasting many months—or even a reversal of the ruling—if the president's office appeals to the Supreme Court on "national security" grounds.