Phil Rosenthal's L.A. food crawl: Six spots to try

A few weeks before the second season of “Somebody Feed Phil” premieres on July 6, Rosenthal visited six of his favorite restaurants in Los Angeles, and talked about his Netflix show for our story “Somebody Feed Phil”: How “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal became the unlikeliest food star. In the process, he feasted on everything from Nashville hot chicken sandwiches to lamb neck shawarma. Follow along on his Los Angeles food crawl below: