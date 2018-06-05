'Sex and the City': The top 10 looks from the fashion-forward series

On June 6, 1998 one show flickered onto screens across the country and not only revolutionized television for women but sent lasting reverberations into the fashion industry. In HBO’s “Sex and the City,” Carrie Bradshaw’s closet became the envy of women everywhere. Think: tutus, tube tops and Manolo Blahniks galore that magically sprang from her closet every episode. Every outfit for Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda meticulously complemented and informed their characters. The effervescent fashion (almost a central character in itself) dazzled audiences and over time became an integral part of the show’s legacy. To mark the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere, The Times rounded up 10 of the best looks styled by costume designer Patricia Field to unleash the (fashionable) green-eyed monster in all of us.