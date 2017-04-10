& Other Stories teams with L.A.-based Toms label for new apparel and footwear collection

Swedish fashion company H&M’s upscale brand & Other Stories, which opened its first West Coast boutiques at South Coast Plaza and in Beverly Hills last fall, is continuing to build on its California narrative.

On Tuesday, the label will release a collaborative apparel and footwear collection with L.A.-based Toms — it’s that brand’s first foray into ready-to-wear. (This collaboration follows & Other Stories’ previous partnerships with L.A. fashion labels Clare V. and Rodarte.)

Also, & Other Stories opened a third Southern California location — this one is at the Americana at Brand in Glendale — last week. And to keep the L.A. love flowing, & Other Stories had the official opening of its design atelier on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood last month — it joins studios in Paris and Stockholm — and the launch of the first L.A.-designed apparel line in stores and online at stories.com.

& Other Stories and Toms embroidered Avon blouse with tassel trim, $65, and embroidered Lea shorts w Toms & Other Stories and Toms embroidered Avon blouse with tassel trim, $65, and embroidered Lea shorts with tassel trim, $55. & Other Stories and Toms embroidered Avon blouse with tassel trim, $65, and embroidered Lea shorts with tassel trim, $55. (Toms)

The California girl adds a new personality. We would describe her as flirtatious, free-spirited, sexy and confident. — Dakota Solt

“The foundation of the brand is to create your own personal style,” said & Other Stories’ managing director Samuel Fernström. “So we started off with design ateliers in Paris and Stockholm. Parisian style was this romantic tomboy, who is very stylish but not perfect, while Stockholm design is more pragmatic and minimalistic, with muted colors and strong accents. So the customer could create almost any look.

“But there was one piece missing,” Fernström continued. “L.A. is the opposite of Stockholm, where it is cold and dark. Here [the mood] is much lighter, and that is reflected in the collection. So it’s like we now have the three primary colors in place.”

That sentiment encompasses pieces such as a velvet bomber jacket with matching skirt, a denim shirt dress, cut-off jean shorts, lingerie-inspired camisole tops, easy-washed sweatshirts, sweaters and trousers with racer stripes, ruffled blouses and minidresses in metallics or lace.

“The California girl adds a new personality. We would describe her as flirtatious, free-spirited, sexy and confident,” added Dakota Solt, a senior designer in the West Hollywood atelier who last worked for L.A. fashion brand Nasty Gal. “We focus on versatile clothes that could take you from Venice Beach to a night at the Chateau Marmont.”

& Other Stories produces six annual collections, and about 30 people work in the L.A. atelier. Caity Knox, who learned the ropes of womenswear design at L.A.-based James Perse, heads up the team with Solt. There are 50 employees in Paris and 120 in Stockholm, and those design studios also produce accessories.

The forthcoming Toms and & Other Stories line (also available at select Toms stores and toms.com) consists of 10 footwear and 16 apparel styles with an easy, beachy vibe that top out at $145 for an embroidered jacket. Coordinating pieces combine to create a capsule getaway wardrobe. The sunshine orange string bikini matches a vibrantly striped caftan dress, while colorful tassels, embroidery and fringe enliven airy ivory peasant tops, drawstring shorts, tunic dresses as well as moccasin booties and the canvas alpargata shoes that Toms is known for.

Toms and & Other Stories embroidered Palerma chukka boots, $115, and Toms & Other Stories embroidere Toms Toms and & Other Stories embroidered Palerma chukka boots, $115, and Toms & Other Stories embroidered alpargata shoes with tassel trim, $85. Toms and & Other Stories embroidered Palerma chukka boots, $115, and Toms & Other Stories embroidered alpargata shoes with tassel trim, $85. (Toms)

“Toms is based in Venice Beach, so that sensibility is ingrained in our heritage,” said Toms founder Blake Mycoskie about the laid-back inspiration behind the collaboration. “With & Other Stories, we’re introducing the first opportunity for fans to wear Toms from head to toe, which is really exciting. It wasn’t like we were looking for brands to create a ready-to-wear collection with. Rather, the partnership grew out of a shared vision and a similar design point of view. We both want to utilize the platforms we have to make a change in the world. So it was sort of a no-brainer for us to team up.”

The collaboration also continues Toms’ one-for-one model. For every pair of shoes sold, a pair will be donated to someone in need. Additionally, every Toms and & Other Stories apparel item sold will help support one month of English-language classes for a disadvantaged young woman in India through the nonprofit Magic Bus Women’s Scholarship Fund program.

Toms and & Other Stories tassel-trim Anita triangle bikini top, $39, from left, striped Cyrene dress Toms Toms and & Other Stories tassel-trim Anita triangle bikini top, $39, from left, striped Cyrene dress, $85, and side-tie Jane bikini bottom, $25. Toms and & Other Stories tassel-trim Anita triangle bikini top, $39, from left, striped Cyrene dress, $85, and side-tie Jane bikini bottom, $25. (Toms)

Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption NoMad collaborates with Curtis Stone Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Caption Why the Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pop out The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form.

image@latimes.com

@latimesimage

ALSO

At Young Literati event, Chelsea Handler takes aim at Donald Trump, while audience gets to choose its own adventure

Barbra Streisand takes Trump administration to task during Simon Wiesenthal Center humanitarian award dinner

Graffiti artist André Saraiva on why he likes 'the vibe and spirit' of L.A. and his new Uniqlo collaboration