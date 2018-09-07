Costumes from 'GLOW,' 'Outlander,' 'The Crown' are on display at the TV costume exhibition at FIDM

Also, Verreos said it’s a particularly exciting time for work on the small screen. “Television really has become the new motion picture,” he said. “I know people say, ‘The ’50s and ’60s — that was the golden age of television,’ but in fact, I think we’re having a resurgence, a rebirth of another golden age.” He said the quality of the content also extends to the intricate costumes seen in numerous shows. “I don’t know if the budgets are getting better,” he said, “but it sure looks like it.”