Emmys: Issa Rae, Milo Ventimiglia, Madeline Brewer talk about the awards and their post-Emmys plans

“I’ve had, like, three fittings for it,” Rae said of her Emmys look. “I really love it. I like to feel comfortable but also be able to make a statement. I want to look back and be like, ‘You did that on that day, and it was a memorable look.’ That’s the most fun part. I like seeing everything come together. I have such an amazing glam team. They are artists and they put so much effort and thought into it. It really is a collaborative process.”