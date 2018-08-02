In the digital era, Barneys New York might have created the blueprint for reaching millennial shoppers

“A lot of the high-end stores have been known to be standoffish in the past,” he said. “Now stores might see me as a designer; whereas, three years ago, it might have been something else. This makes me feel like, ‘Hey, we do really care about you guys. We do want to get you involved as more of a family and a community.’ That’s what’s going to help the next generation of Barneys shoppers and people like me to be loyal. And meeting these designers in person like we are today makes it seem way more possible. Like, if I work hard I can actually attain this.”