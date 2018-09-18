Emmys fashion: Here's a closer look at our best- and worst-dressed list

Hollywood’s first major red carpet of the new awards season, the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, gave us plenty of lovely looks and a few head-scratchers.
On the Emmys red carpet, there were strong political statements (check out “black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis’ Nike look worn in support of the sports brand’s support of athlete Colin Kaepernick), gowns and dresses from luxury designers, power pantsuits and more.
Among the stars you will find on our fashion list are Kristen Bell, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Noah Schnapp, Heidi Klum, Alexis Bledel and more.
Check out our photo gallery as we break down what worked and what didn’t on the Emmys red carpet. Here are our fashion hits and misses.