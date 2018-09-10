New York Fashion Week: Brandon Maxwell takes a pink-tinted road trip to Marfa, Texas, for spring and summer 2019

In the show notes at the seats — some of which were actual Yeti coolers — the designer wrote, “This collection is dedicated to Texas and my family for making me who I am,” going on to explain that it had been designed during a period of time spent in the west Texas town of Marfa. That could easily have been a recipe for a cartoonish take on Texas (big belt buckles, big hair, country music, cacti and the like), but instead, Maxwell stuck to his guns (oops, sorry pardner) and turned out yet another polished, powerful and fiercely feminine collection of bold dresses, strong-shouldered suits and voluminous-skirted ball gowns that all but screamed for a red carpet opportunity.