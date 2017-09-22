Fall fashion alert: Clare V. collaborates with Demylee 'to create something feminine, Parisian and charming'

Accessories designer Clare Vivier is known for her colorful line of handbags — in all shapes, colors and textures — often found perched on the arms of fashion editors and It girls.

But she also enjoys having other fashion moments. Vivier, whose Clare V. label is based in Los Angeles, has dipped her toe into the ready-to-wear world and has had a small selection of graphic tees and sweatshirts. Previously, she expanded her line with collaborations with the Steven Alan label and other brands.

Last month, Vivier’s clothing offerings became more vast thanks to a new fall collaboration with New York designer Demy Lee, who oversees the Demylee label of women’s and men’s clothes and home goods.

“I’ve always been a fan of Demy’s, both as a designer and for her personal aesthetic, and I knew we could marry so many of the wonderful elements of C.V. with her knits to create something feminine, Parisian and charming,” Vivier said.

Indeed, the capsule collection epitomizes the French-girl charm Vivier has become known for. The range includes two sweaters, one with a ruffled shoulder and the other with a boat neck, a scarf, clutches and perhaps the most iconic Parisian accessory of all, a beret.

Clare V. From left, a navy cashmere scarf with green and red stripes, $276; a navy and arctic white wool strip beret, $129; and an arctic white Nora wool sweater with ruffles, $325, from the Demylee x Clare V. collection. From left, a navy cashmere scarf with green and red stripes, $276; a navy and arctic white wool strip beret, $129; and an arctic white Nora wool sweater with ruffles, $325, from the Demylee x Clare V. collection. (Clare V.)

“We wanted to create a few special knits for fall and drew on some of our favorite design elements from the best sweaters we’ve ever owned,” the accessories designer said. “The ruffle details, the winged sleeves and the pom-pom on the beret all lend unexpected accents to these pieces everyone is going to want to wear.”

Korean-born Demy Lee launched her eponymous line in 2007 with a range of premium cashmere and has since expanded into knits and wovens. Her simple and classic aesthetic blended with Vivier’s ultra-feminine sensibility.

“I wanted to create something with Demy that felt like it was a fit from start to finish,” Vivier said. “I think the styles we’ve produced are a seamless extension of both of our brands.”

Demylee A selection of Demylee x Clare V. clutches, which sell for $136 and $234, are exclusively available at demylee.com and the Demylee store in Japan. A selection of Demylee x Clare V. clutches, which sell for $136 and $234, are exclusively available at demylee.com and the Demylee store in Japan. (Demylee)

Clothing from the collaboration, which ranges from $99 to $325, is available in Los Angeles at Clare V.’s stores in Silver Lake, West Hollywood and Santa Monica as well as at Bird in Culver City and on www.clarev.com and demylee.com. (Clutches from the collection, which sell for $136 and $234, are exclusively available at demylee.com and the Demylee store in Japan.)

“We are a small company and have to focus on our accessories,” Vivier said. “That’s why we love doing collaborations like this one. More than anything, I love working with like-minded, female business owners and entrepreneurs. This [collaboration] gave me the chance to work alongside Demy to create something beautiful.”

