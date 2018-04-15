Less boho chic, more streetwear style on the Coachella fashion scene for 2018

Sorry, flower crowns.
You were the reigning boho-chic accessory for countless Coachellas past thanks to
Perhaps you have become a victim of overexposure — too much Instagram play thanks to those Snapchat-filtered photos. And yet, there may be hope. If anyone can cause a crown revival to happen during the second weekend of Coachella that would be Saturday night’s headliner, Beyoncé, who favors wearing crowns in general. We’ll be watching when she takes the stage.
The other major fashion note from Coachella is the rise of streetwear, largely embraced by the millennials who make up the Coachella crowd. Streetwear, which has its roots in Californian surf and skate culture and is also a huge part of hip-hop culture, has become proper music festival attire, particularly styles from the 1990s, the decade that continues to influence fashion.
On a sartorial mission, we spent eight hours wandering the festival grounds on Friday, looking for fresh looks and to confirm our suspicions about trends. Here are fashion portraits we took showing some of the prominent looks from the first day.
1. Gucci for the win?
During day one of Coachella, the Italian luxury brand’s interlocking double G logo popped on T-shirts, tank tops and an abundance of accessories. On a side note, Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, are often photographed wearing the label, which is thriving under the direction of creative director Alessandro Michele.
2. Holographics and metallics
Even classic halter tops and fanny packs looked new when seen in shimmering metallics and holographic materials.
3. Flowers still got their exposure
Although it appeared that only a handful of Coachella attendees, including several men, wore flower crowns, florals of other varieties appeared, turning up on all-over prints and embroidery on shirts, fanny packs and dresses.
4. Skin in the game
The ethereal boho queen of Coachella — think fringe, cutoff denim shorts and that old-school Stevie Nicks look — has been joined by some saucy Coachella vixens fit for our extreme political era. In short order, we saw versions of the dominatrix, the sort-of cosplayer, the goth, the fantasy woman and the nearly nudist mixed among classic Coachella styles. And because of short shorts, see-through dresses and skirts as well as bikinis and chaps, we’ve seen plenty of backsides at the festival. After all, it’s hot out here.
5. The men of Coachella
We noticed that many male attendees are all about the prints at Coachella this year. In the crowds, we spotted shirts featuring prints of sumo wrestlers, flamingos, flowers and Steve Harvey (yes, that Steve Harvey!) as well as pants covered in African-inspired prints. And when they weren’t peacocking in their prints, the men of Coachella were busy showing off other hard-earned accessories — their abs.
6. Dressing for fantasy and drama
7. Sharp festival classics
