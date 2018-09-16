Emmys: Nominees Thandie Newton, Sandra Oh and Henry Winkler celebrate at BAFTA and BBC America party

Sandra Oh, star of BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” attracted more than a little attention at Saturday’s TV Tea Party event in Beverly Hills, staged by BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Los Angeles and BBC America. Oh, the first actress of Asian descent to be an Emmy nominee for a leading role in a dramatic series, chatted happily with all who stopped to wish her well.
Inside the Gardens at the Beverly Hilton hotel, party guests also showered congratulations and good wishes on the many Emmy nominees in attendance, including lead actress nominees Tatiana Maslany of “Orphan Black” and Thandie Newton of “Westworld” as well as actors such as Justin Hartley of “This Is Us,” Jared Harris of “The Crown,” Charlie Heaton of “Stranger Things” and Angela Sarafyan of “Westworld,” who all appear in Emmy-nominated shows.
Nominated as a supporting actor for his role in “Barry,” Henry Winkler, too, had his share of boosters. When it was suggested he might very well win, he turned to the nearest table and knocked on wood. “I was 27 when I played the Fonz [on ‘Happy Days’]. Now I’m 72 and in ‘Barry’ and I’m happy,” he said.
You didn’t have to be an Emmy nominee — or British for that matter — to enjoy the afternoon affair, where not just tea but also cocktails flowed, and light bites such as crudités, pastries and tea sandwiches were offered.
Comedian Byron Allen joked that he had come to the event for the free scones. Speaking of awards-season parties, he told us that plans are already underway for an Oscar-viewing party he’ll host in February to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
Another party guest, Lynn Whitfield of OWN’s “Greenleaf,” said she appreciates the British approach to storytelling. “They’re not afraid of dealing with period subject matter, and they take time to develop a character,” she said.
“I also love the way they’re not so age-conscious,” said the actress, who won an Emmy in 1991 for HBO’s “The Josephine Baker Story,” adding, “Helen Mirren can do whatever she wants.”
More familiar faces on scene included Sarah Drew, Hal Linden, Abbie Cornish, Alice Eve, Claire Forlani, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Madeline Brewer, RuPaul, Marcus Scribner, British Consul General Michael Howells and BAFTA Los Angeles board chair Kieran Breen.