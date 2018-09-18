Emmys fashion trends: Men on the red carpet skip traditional tuxedos to express themselves

On the more conservative side of the style spectrum, navy has secured its spot on the red carpet as the alternative color for men’s tuxedos, as seen on Banderas, Jimmi Simpson and Michael Stuhlbarg. Michael Che, co-host of the ceremony, went with a one-button tuxedo by Giorgio Armani sans bow tie. Also, 13-year-old Miles Brown experienced his own blue period in a midnight blue suit by Armani Junior.