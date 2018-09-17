Emmys: Sarah Silverman and Trevor Noah toast rise of female TV directors at Variety and Women in Film party

Before the evening ended, Kirsten Schaffer, Women in Film’s executive director, took a few moments to address the crowd. “We’ve made some progress in women directing television for the first time,” she said, “but a lot of the other statistics have not moved. For those of you who have helped move the numbers, I want to thank you. Thank you for all your work that you’ve done towards gender parity inclusivity. And for those of you who want to do more, you can call me. We’ll help.”