Celebrate the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in style with these 12 U.K. brands

Meghan Markle might become the new patron saint of British fashion. After all, the actress, who will wed Prince Harry on May 19, wore a Ralph & Russo gown for her official engagement photos, and she has been spotted in brands such as Burberry and Jigsaw.

Now, as a consequence of the anticipated nuptials and all things English, fashion brands from across the pond are in the spotlight. Some of them are Markle’s personal favorites, while others have been worn by the royal adjacent (such as the watch sported by James Matthews, who married Pippa Middleton , sister-in-law of Prince William ). In all cases, these are U.K. labels, many available locally, to keep an eye on as you take in or celebrate the latest royal wedding.

Stephen Webster

The new Fish Tales collection from jewelry designer Stephen Webster. Stephen Webster

Jewelry designer Stephen Webster, who has a boutique in Beverly Hills, launched his Fish Tales collection of marine-inspired jewelry. The 26 charm pendants feature letters of the alphabet fused with something sea-life related (such as a diamond-studded “D” with a dolphin swimming through the letter). $995 each. Available at the Stephen Webster boutique, 202 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, www.stephenwebster.com.

Strathberry

Meghan Markle-favorite Strathberry makes a tan leather handbag. Strathberry

Edinburgh, Scotland-based handbag brand Strathberry has found a fan in the soon-to-be-princess. She carried one when she accompanied Prince Harry on her first official trip to Scotland earlier this year. The bags are all handmade in Spain. Here, the Nano leather tote is shown in tan. $545. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, www.saksfifthavenue.com and us.strathberry.com.

Palmer Harding

Shirtdresses in voluminous shapes are a specialty of Palmer Harding. Palmer Harding

Levi Palmer and Matthew Harding are the Central Saint Martins-trained designers behind 6-year-old women’s brand Palmer Harding, known predominantly for its statement shirts and shirtdresses (with asymmetrical hems or shoulders and oversized cuffs). Shirts start at about $405. Available at www.palmerharding.com.

Bremont

Sporty and sophisticated watches from British timepiece brand Bremont. Bremont

The Bremont Jaguar MKII was worn by wealthy hedge fund manager James Matthews when he married Pippa Middleton, sister to Catherine, duchess of Cambridge, last year. The aesthetic of the brand is grounded in aviation and engineering. Prices start at about $4,800. Available at Feldmar Watch Co., 9000 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, feldmarwatch.com and bremont.com.

Rixo London

Bright prints are a signature of fashion brand Rixo London. Rixo London

Fun and feminine dresses in vivid prints are the signature of Rixo London, which was founded in 2015 by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, fashion graduates and former Asos buyers who bonded over their love of all things vintage. Dresses average around $400. Available at Elyse Walker stores, 15306 W. Antioch St., Pacific Palisades, and 3444 Via Lido, Newport Beach, www.elysewalker.com, Forward by Elyse Walker at www.fwrd.com, and www.rixo.co.uk.

Storksak

A luxury carry-on — this one is on wheels — from Storksak. Storksak

From Storksak come family-inspired luxury bags such as this leather-trimmed Cabin Carry-On on wheels, which might allow you to easily move through Los Angeles International Airport or London’s Heathrow Airport . $230. Available at storksak.us.

The White Co.

A navy washed-silk maxi dress from the White Co., the same brand that has made clothing for Prince George . The White Co.

The duke and duchess of Cambridge have dressed their firstborn Prince George in clothing from the White Co. However, also popular are the brand’s simple, minimalist women’s clothes such as this navy washed-silk maxi dress. $249. Available at thewhitecompany.com.

Clements & Church

A ready-to-wear groom’s shirt in Egyptian cotton from bespoke menswear brand Clements & Church. Clements & Church

Bespoke menswear brand Clements & Church is known for its sophisticated wedding suits (no word yet if Harry will be wearing one). However, if you can’t get one of the brand’s traveling tailors to come to you, you can still pick up an Egyptian-cotton white shirt from the label locally. $300. Available at Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 432-0560, and www.clementsandchurch.co.uk.

Cutler and Gross

Sunglass and optical frames from British eyewear brand Cutler and Gross are available at the label's store in West Hollywood. Cutler and Gross

Founded in 1969, eyewear label Cutler and Gross, whose frames have been worn by Grace Jones, Robert Downey Jr. , Elton John, Madonna, the late Princess Diana and former First Lady Michelle Obama, makes handcrafted sunglasses (such as this style, the 1292-03). It also makes an array of optical frames, which are sold globally including at the brand’s local store. (Some Cutler and Gross designs are unisex.) $445. Available at Cutler and Gross, 8505 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. cutlerandgross.com.

Dunhill

The venerable British brand Dunhill is known for its elegant take on menswear. Dunhill

Elegant menwear brand Dunhill makes this navy classic two-button notch lapel suit. $2,095. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue, 9600 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills (310) 275-4211, and dunhill.com.

Ted Baker

Ted Baker's Origami dress has a sporty element thanks to stripes in pink, blue and white. Ted Baker

Fashion and accessories brand Ted Baker has this Origami dress, a rayon knit navy number with sporty stripes in pink, blue and white. $245. Available at Ted Baker, Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, and tedbaker.com.

Paul Smith

Paul Smith camp-collar printed voile shirt. Mr Porter

British designer Paul Smith, who used to scout Hawaiian shirts in remote vintage shops, plunges into his archives for this printed Italian-made voile shirt with a midnight beachfront scene. $295. Available at www.mrporter.com.

