The fanny pack — yes, the fanny pack — is in the midst of a major comeback

If there was ever a fashion story of a phoenix rising from the ashes, it has to be that of the formerly shunned fanny pack. Once a telltale sign of un-chic tourism, it’s now a luxury must-have. The accessory’s makeover is dramatic. Not only have almost all of the top labels created their own high-price version, but the fashion industry has given the piece a new name. Call it a belt bag. While the offerings are now vast and varied (from Louis Vuitton’s logo-laden option to hot-brand-in-the-making Wandler’s sleek and subdued version), the fanny pack, um, belt bag’s appeal has stayed the same. It’s simply a delight to be hands-free.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Bumbag. Louis Vuitton

Logomania takes a sporty turn with Louis Vuitton’s Bumbag. $2,100. Available at select Louis Vuitton boutiques or by calling (866) 884-8866.

Valentino

Valentino’s Free Rockstud Spike Belt Bag. Valentino

Valentino’s Free Rockstud Spike Belt Bag brings the house’s iconic studs to the latest bag trend with this bold green version. $1,375. Available at Valentino boutiques and www.valentino.com.

Chanel

Chanel’s Waist Bag. Chanel

Chanel’s pastel lambskin Waist Bag with shiny gold-tone metal hardware adds a pop of pastel to any summer ensemble. $2,700. Available at Chanel boutiques and www.chanel.com.

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs’ Sport Belt Bag. Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs’ colorful Sport Belt Bag can be worn around the waist or as a cross-body purse for maximum versatility. $295. Available at Marc Jacobs, 8400 Melrose Place, Los Angeles, and www.marcjacobs.com.

Gucci

Gucci’s Ophidia small belt bag. Gucci

Gucci’s Ophidia small belt bag in chestnut suede is the latest must-have from this coveted brand. $1,390. Available at select Gucci stores and www.gucci.com.

Clare V.

Clare V.'s Ballet Perf Fannypack. Clare V.

Clare V. has featured a fanny pack in its line for years, giving cool girls everywhere an easy way to go hands-free. This one is the Ballet Perf Fannypack in black; other colors are available. $299. Available at Clare V. boutiques and www.clarev.com.

Wandler

Wandler’s Anna two-tone leather belt bag. Yoox Net-a-Porter

Much-buzzed-about Amsterdam-based brand Wandler’s Anna two-tone leather belt bag is simple, statement-making and handmade in Italy. $415. Available at www.net-a-porter.com.

VereVerto

VereVerto’s Deco belt bag. VereVerto

L.A.-based brand VereVerto’s Deco belt bag is a collaboration between the brand and stylist Sissy Sainte-Marie. Each pouch is removable and can be mixed and matched, creating a variety of styling options. $340. Available at www.vereverto.com.

COS

The COS Leather Belt Bag. COS

The COS Leather Belt Bag is an affordable way to get in on the hottest accessory trend of the moment. $89. Available at www.cosstores.com.

Yuzefi

Yuzefi’s Lola color-blocked bag. Yuzefi

Handcrafted in London, Yuzefi’s Lola color-blocked bag gives the trend an architectural slant. $505. Available at www.net-a-porter.com.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney’s Stella Star Belt Bag. Stella McCartney

Vegetarian brand Stella McCartney’s red Stella Star Belt Bag is constructed from leather-alternative materials. $895. Available at Stella McCartney at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa and www.stellamccartney.com.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s Miller Belt Bag. Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s Miller Belt Bag embodies the brand’s elegant-meets-preppy aesthetic. $228. Available at Tory Burch stores in Beverly Hills, Glendale and Canoga Park.

