Gucci. Valentino. Louis Vuitton. Here are 10 ways you can pay homage to your favorite designer logos

An abundance of fashion brand logos have been around since at least the 1960s. But for spring, the hottest menswear luminaries are going all-in on a rebirth that fashion influencers have dubbed “logomania.” Partially inspired by the bold graphics of athletic togs, the trend now embraces everything from a summery tropical-print shirt to a retro-style linen necktie. Whether the name brand is enlarged on a T-shirt worn during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival or printed on a luxe leather knapsack, it’s clear that the rallying cry for well-dressed men this season is, to borrow a phrase, “Don’t leggo my logo.”

Valentino

Valentino shirt. Raffaello / Valentino

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli adapts the “VLTN” graphic he first used on tracksuits and puts it on the chest of a crisp, white cotton short-sleeve shirt. $795. Available at www.valentino.com.

Gucci

Gucci necktie. Gucci

Inspired by the 18th-century book “Decouverte de La Maison de Campagne D’Horace,” Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele devises a stamped-effect logo in a repetitive pattern along with French phrases from the original book design. $210. Available at www.gucci.com.

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone T-shirt. Rag & Bone

A cotton-jersey T-shirt in fatigue green gets an eye-catching graphic treatment with the off-center placement of an enlarged version of the brand’s logo. $125. Available at www.mrporter.com.

Dior Homme

Dior Homme backpack. Dior Homme

This grained calfskin rucksack celebrates the savoir-faire of a legacy of tailoring with a “Christian Dior Atelier 3, rue de Marignan” logo in white. $2,300. Available at Dior Homme in Beverly Hills and www.diorhomme.com.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Ralph Lauren sweater. Dyad Photography

Matching the flare of European cyclists in the ’70s, this Italian-made virgin-wool sweater aptly summons the era’s incomparable finesse — with the added dash of an embroidered sports-style logo. $995. Available at www.ralphlauren.com.

Vetements

Vetements sweatshirt. Vetements / Mr Porter

With oversize proportions and the label’s re-appropriation of cultural leitmotifs that fans shell out the big bucks for, this Vetements bomber jacket features a logo print in a font that limns the “Star Wars” logo. $1,890. Available at www.mrporter.com.

Todd Snyder X Champion

Todd Snyder X Champion hoodie. Todd Snyder X Champion

For this color-block hoodie patterned after vintage athletic wear, designer Todd Snyder supersizes the Champion logo to streetwise proportions. $168. Available at Nordstrom in Santa Monica, (310) 752-2701 and www.toddsnyder.com.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga slides. Balenciaga

The French fashion house takes a cue from the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign by making these leather slides great again with the house logo similarly styled as if it appeared on a candidate’s campaign literature. $595. Available at www.mrporter.com.

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh belt. Off White

Virgil Abloh adds a bright punctuation point to any wardrobe with this orange and white industrial-style belt. It has a tone-on-tone woven logo print and matching buckle. $213. Available at www.off---white.com.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton shirt. Louis Vuitton

The uber-luxe fashion house feels the island breezes with a Hawaiian-style shirt in a multicolored lilies print and a rainbow version of the brand’s logo. $1,590. Available at Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills (310) 859-0457 and www.louisvuitton.com.

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

image@latimes.com

For fashion news, follow us at @latimesimage on Twitter.