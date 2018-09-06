Break a long-standing fashion rule. Wear sequins during the day and give your outfit a major pop

Shiny, happy clothing returns this fall thanks to a plethora of once-considered tacky-in-daytime sequins, which are now undergoing a cool renaissance. Designers and fashion labels are now attaching them to everything from pants and track jackets to go-go boots and earrings.
Here are examples of creative ways sequins have been layered onto daytime clothes and accessories to help sparkle up what might be an otherwise everyday look.
Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet
Alice + Olivia’s Clyde sleeveless A-line nude cocktail dress is covered in blue rectangular sequins, which elevate the simple sheath into a disco-like frock. $695. Available at www.aliceandolivia.com.
MSGM
MSGM’s black cotton-blend, double-breasted blazer is slathered in black sequins with matching frayed fringe trim on the collar, cuffs, hem and four front pockets. $1,710. Available at www.farfetch.com.
Sachin & Babi
Mumbai-based Sachin & Babi’s silver floral metal and sequin oversized hoop dangle earrings are also available in fuchsia or black. $325. Available at www.neimanmarcus.com.
Loewe
Loewe’s silver sequined, flat-soled slipper go-go Chelsea boot pops with a retro feel. $650. www.loewe.com.
Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera’s sheer open-back, multi-colored, silk sequin-embellished top has a turtleneck, long sleeves and tie fastenings. $3,954. Available at www.farfetch.com.
Gucci
Gucci’s white cotton jersey, sequin-embroidered, retro-silhouette track jacket has plenty of flashy detail. $8,700. Available at www.gucci.com.
Pinko
Italian label Pinko offers a vibrant violet, red and yellow mohair-blend, striped sequined cardigan. $495. Available at www.pinko.com.
Ashish
Ashish Gupta’s hand-appliqued striped sequin cotton tote is saturated with a kaleidoscope of bright colors. $625. Available at Net-A-Porter.com.
Anna Sui
Anna Sui offers sequined Twinkling Stars at Night metallic-mesh, New York-made, wide-legged pants. $451. Available at www.annasui.com.
Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta offers a silver-toned sequin-embroidered coral design atop a navy-blue silk-faille bubble-hem cocktail-shirt dress. $4,990. Available at www.oscardelarenta.com.