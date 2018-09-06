Advertisement

Break a long-standing fashion rule. Wear sequins during the day and give your outfit a major pop

By Janet Kinosian
Sep 06, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Want to wear sequins during the day? Consider items with sparkle from Gucci (clockwise), Loewe, Oscar de la Renta and Sachin & Babi. (Handout)

Shiny, happy clothing returns this fall thanks to a plethora of once-considered tacky-in-daytime sequins, which are now undergoing a cool renaissance. Designers and fashion labels are now attaching them to everything from pants and track jackets to go-go boots and earrings.

Here are examples of creative ways sequins have been layered onto daytime clothes and accessories to help sparkle up what might be an otherwise everyday look.

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet
Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet (Stacey Bendet / Alice + Olivia)

Alice + Olivia’s Clyde sleeveless A-line nude cocktail dress is covered in blue rectangular sequins, which elevate the simple sheath into a disco-like frock. $695. Available at www.aliceandolivia.com.

MSGM

MSGM
MSGM (MSGM)

MSGM’s black cotton-blend, double-breasted blazer is slathered in black sequins with matching frayed fringe trim on the collar, cuffs, hem and four front pockets. $1,710. Available at www.farfetch.com.

Sachin & Babi

Sachin & Babi
Sachin & Babi (Sachin & Babi)

Mumbai-based Sachin & Babi’s silver floral metal and sequin oversized hoop dangle earrings are also available in fuchsia or black. $325. Available at www.neimanmarcus.com.

Loewe

Loewe
Loewe (Loewe)

Loewe’s silver sequined, flat-soled slipper go-go Chelsea boot pops with a retro feel. $650. www.loewe.com.

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera (Farfetch)

Carolina Herrera’s sheer open-back, multi-colored, silk sequin-embellished top has a turtleneck, long sleeves and tie fastenings. $3,954. Available at www.farfetch.com.

Gucci

Gucci
Gucci (Gucci)

Gucci’s white cotton jersey, sequin-embroidered, retro-silhouette track jacket has plenty of flashy detail. $8,700. Available at www.gucci.com.

Pinko

Pinko
Pinko (Pinko)

Italian label Pinko offers a vibrant violet, red and yellow mohair-blend, striped sequined cardigan. $495. Available at www.pinko.com.

Ashish

Ashish
Ashish (Yoox Net-a-Porter)

Ashish Gupta’s hand-appliqued striped sequin cotton tote is saturated with a kaleidoscope of bright colors. $625. Available at Net-A-Porter.com.

Anna Sui

Anna Sui
Anna Sui (Anna Sui)

Anna Sui offers sequined Twinkling Stars at Night metallic-mesh, New York-made, wide-legged pants. $451. Available at www.annasui.com.

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta (Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta offers a silver-toned sequin-embroidered coral design atop a navy-blue silk-faille bubble-hem cocktail-shirt dress. $4,990. Available at www.oscardelarenta.com.

