Explore Hermès' connection to all things equestrian at Beverly Hills pop-up exhibition through April 7

On a recent tour of the exhibition, Menehould de Bazelaire du Chatelle, the curator of the Emile Hermès collection (from which many — but not all — of the pieces on display are culled), pointed to an early 20th century print of a horse kitted out in a fetching hood and blanket combination in wide stripes of yellow and red. "The name of the pattern — Rocabar — came about because someone was referring to the pattern as 'a rug with bars,' as in stripes, and over time it became 'Rocabar.'" (While visitors won't be lucky enough to have the curator at their elbow, they will be able to use an accompanying audio guide — the wand-like devices used in museums — to learn more about what they're looking at.)