Higher Standards pop-up brings luxury glass and a touch of class to the Pottery dispensary through Aug. 31

The idea for the Higher Standards X the Pottery pop-up was hatched by Kadey and one of the Pottery’s managing partners, Nick Danias, old chums from Santa Monica High School who reconnected at a High Times Top 100 event and brought the collaborative effort to life in just six weeks. But the idea of helping dispensaries grow merchandise sales (as opposed to cannabis sales), particularly at the luxury end of the spectrum, is one Kadey says he’s been focused on for awhile.