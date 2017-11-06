Nine for 10: Our favorite Image section cover looks from the past decade

Image, The Times’ standalone fashion and style section (and, for a brief time, a quarterly glossy magazine too), first appeared a decade ago — tucked deep inside the March 18, 2007, edition of the Sunday paper.

The cover, featuring the smoldering gaze of actress and fashion muse Chloë Sevigny, wearing a Paco Rabanne Haute Couture dress and collar, was shot by Times photographer Robert Gauthier for a profile written by Rose Apodaca. A decade later, it remains a favorite among those of us who’ve had the opportunity to work on the section on a regular basis. It somehow perfectly reflects what we were trying to accomplish.

Los Angeles Times Memorable Image covers include those from Aug. 22, 2010, left, Feb. 12, 2012, and Oct. 20, 2013. Memorable Image covers include those from Aug. 22, 2010, left, Feb. 12, 2012, and Oct. 20, 2013. (Los Angeles Times)

To celebrate our 10th-anniversary year (or 20th season, in ready-to-wear terms), we’ve dug through the archives and pulled a bunch of covers that have really resonated with us.

While we’ve featured many different people on our 380-plus covers, from Jon Hamm and Katy Perry at the beginning of their respective careers to Laverne Cox (our first openly transgender cover star) and Chris Hemsworth at the top of theirs, there’s one person who has been featured on the Image cover a record four times — former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Los Angeles Times From left, the April 6, 2014, February 8, 2015 and December 18, 2016, Image section covers. From left, the April 6, 2014, February 8, 2015 and December 18, 2016, Image section covers. (Los Angeles Times)

