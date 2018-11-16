'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness opens up about two of his obsessions — comedy and fashion

“There are so many people I look up to and I’m a fan of — [Cho] and Joan Rivers and Lisa Lampanelli and Kathy Griffin and all of these women,” said Van Ness, who grew up watching “Will & Grace” and “Queer as Folk” and is a fan of Ellen DeGeneres and Janeane Garofalo. “People who have been stand-up comedians have been giving their entire professional life to this, and I have been in a salon and on my feet doing hair this whole time. When ‘Queer Eye’ was about to come out in February — it was between November of last year and February — I was like, ‘Let me just try. I’ll just see.’ … I did a little storytelling thing here and I did a little five-minute [comedy] set here. I went around L.A. and tried a little bit, and by the second time, I was like, ‘Oh, no. I have a new obsession.’”