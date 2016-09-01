Jordyn Woods talks Boohoo collaboration, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and ‘loving yourself’

Eighteen-year-old social media personality Jordyn Woods is the latest Insta-famous, Kardashian-Jenner-friendly teen to catapult into the fashion realm. She signed with Wilhelmina’s Curve division as a plus-size model after an agent found her on Instagram and now she’s celebrating the launch of her first clothing collaboration with U.K.-based e-tailer Boohoo.

At the collection’s launch party Wednesday night at Neuehouse Hollywood, Woods chatted with WWD about her favorite pieces, her famous friends and her DJ Khaled-like mantras.

WWD: What does it feel like to have your first fashion collaboration?

Jordyn Woods: I’ve always wanted to do it. I didn’t think I would be doing this in such a short time and at such a young age, so we’ll see what happens.

WWD: What were your design inspirations?

J.W.: I definitely wanted to keep every girl in mind whether she was curvy or skinny. I wanted something versatile where everyone could find something from the collection that they were comfortable in. I kept in mind not making things too low-cut so girls with boobs wouldn’t feel too self-conscious or girls who are flat-chested could wear it and not feel self-conscious. I love dresses that are easy to slip on. I’m all for the silky-looking dresses right now. Also the bodysuits are always a go-to.

WWD: Why was it important for you to work with an accessible brand?

J.W.: I love designer clothes because of the detail and work they put into them. It’s all about the art in fashion, but it doesn’t have to expensive to be chic so I want to provide something every girl can afford. I know what it’s like to be that young girl working and wanting to get something and thinking she can never afford it.

WWD: Where does your sense of self-esteem and confidence come from?

J.W.: Growing up I didn’t always have this confidence. It grew over time and it’s still growing as I get older. I understood that the greatest thing we have is our individuality and once I got that I was like, “OK, I’m gonna make myself the best person I can be.”

WWD: What’s the key to your social media success?

J.W.: I am an Internet kid. I’m lucky to be of a generation that was born without iPhones, but I also grew up with it, so it’s just something that you learn over time, knowing what works with the Internet and what not to do. It just happens.

WWD: Did signing with Wilhelmina’s Curve division just happen?

J.W.: It was never a goal of mine. I just always put positive energy into the universe and whatever I’m meant to do will come to me. My modeling agent found my contact on Instagram. I’m always down to try new things and experience life and so I was, like, “You know what? I’m gonna try this out,” and it ended up being something I’m passionate about and it’s so much fun.

WWD: Your famous friends Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner came out to support you tonight. How did you all meet?

J.W.: A couple of my friends I’ve known since I was an infant and others I met as a teenager, but we’re more of a family now. I don’t really consider them “friends” anymore because they’re like family.

WWD: What’s it like to have your mom as your manager?

J.W.: Sometimes you don’t want to listen to your mom because you’re, like, “I know what I need to do,” but at the end of the day your mom is always going to want the best for you so it’s awesome having someone support me.

WWD: What advice do you give your nine-year-old sister Jodie?

J.W.: Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do anything. Just be confident and love yourself and always be true to who you are and don’t let anyone get you down.