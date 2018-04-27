Thanks to a DTLA pop-up, Justin Timberlake fans can grab their 'Man of the Woods' concert tees before the show

In advance of Justin Timberlake's two-night stand at the Forum, music-merchandising company Bravado has opened a pop-up shop in downtown Los Angeles that will allow fans to snap up limited-edition "Man of the Woods" tour T-shirts designed by up-and-coming streetwear designer Heron Preston.
Some 20-plus long- and short-sleeve tees ($40 to $80) are in the mix, some pieces available outside official concert venues for the first time and four in collaboration with (and exclusive to) RSVP Gallery, which is hosting the pop-up.
In addition to the standard-issue concert-tee colors of black, white and navy blue, emblazoned with assorted JT logos and birds with majestic wingspreads (I'm no ornithologist but they look like eagles to me), the MOTW merch includes a handful of T-shirts in eye-catching safety orange, and long-sleeve tees in two (count 'em two!) different patterns of camouflage (leaf or tree) that fit perfectly with the rural, woodsy-but-just-this-side-of-lumberjackish aesthetic Timberlake has been working since the "Man of the Woods" album dropped Feb. 2.
(It was also on full display during Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime performance thanks to a custom camo-splatter and wildlife-print-filled wardrobe designed by Stella McCartney — who also outfitted Timberlake, his dancers and his band members for the run of the current tour.)
Reps for the pop-up shop say it will be open through the weekend (unless it runs out of T-shirts to sell) but that the collection is expected to eventually make its way into high-end boutiques as the tour progresses.
Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" tour pulls into the Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, April 28 and April 29. The RSVP Gallery pop-up, at 905 S. Hill St., is open April 27 and April 28 from noon to 7 p.m. and April 29 from noon to 5 p.m.
For more musings on all things fashion and style, follow me at @ARTschorn.