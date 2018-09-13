Kaia Gerber and Karl Lagerfeld mix California and European styles for their new collection

The fashion supremo and the ingenue model met for the first time last September during a fitting for Fendi, for which Lagerfeld has long been the creative director. (The German-born designer has the same position at French brand Chanel along with overseeing his self-named brand.) At the time, Gerber was on the verge of her breakout on the international catwalk scene — with her lithe, youthful glamazon silhouette considered a modern and fresh addition to the runways as well as a nostalgic throwback to those fashion followers who remember her mother’s sway on the catwalks decades ago.