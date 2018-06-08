An appreciation: I'll miss my friend Kate Spade and our time together in New York

This week I talked to our mutual friend, Amy Tara Koch, who back then was an editor at Paper magazine. She remembers meeting Kate for happy hour at the Odeon in Tribeca. “Kate was a vibrant part of that whole downtown fashion scene,” Koch told me. “At the height of her fame, she was never pretentious, which is the downfall of so many people who buy into their own celebrity. She was a hard-working designer. When she had her store and her brand, it was light. It was bright! She had her own style, those signature Peter Pan collars, and she just seemed to have it all. People genuinely loved her!”