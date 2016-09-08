Kendall and Kylie Jenner talk their collection at first pop-up shop

Straight in from Yeezy Season 4 — and delayed due to the Roosevelt Island extravaganza — Kendall and Kylie Jenner strutted into Samsung 837 in the Meatpacking District on Wednesday night to celebrate their new Kendall + Kylie Collection and first pop-up shop. In tow, of course, was their posse of friends, and a new shade of hair for miss Kylie.

The Samsung 837 space turned into an interactive tech hub for the see-now-buy-now fall collection. The Jenner girls are no doubt at the center of all things social media, and the event came kitted out fittingly: the evening included a themed Snapchat filter, a Samsung 360 photo booth and a showcased room filled with every Instagram produced by the sisters — an exhaustive array of selfies if there ever was one.

As guests piled in, they were encouraged to personalize their purchases by airbrusher Malcolm Stuart and monogram artist Logan Real.

The collection itself, which will be available at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Revolve, Bloomingdale’s, Lord & Taylor and Shopbop, launched this year with Kendall and Kylie behind all of the executive design decisions (so they say). “We’re superexcited,” said Kendall. “I think every season it kind of grows with us and we are more comfortable. It’s really nice and is starting to feel real.”

Each piece of the collection highlights the sisters’ individual styles and personalities and features a range of ready-to-wear, footwear, and, most recently, handbags and charms. Kylie couldn’t let her famous Italian greyhounds, Norman and Bambi, out of the excitement, so they are modeled cutely as two available handbag accessories.

“This is one of my favorites,” Kendall said about the black satin jumpsuit she wore to the event. Kylie, for her part, said her most-loved piece was the blue and white striped pantsuit and white cropped top she was donning.

The girls are prepping for a busy week ahead; Kendall gears up to walk New York Fashion Week and Kylie will attend shows in support of her model older sister, keeping an eye out for future Kendall + Kylie trends. “I’m really into forest greens,” Kylie said, as exemplified by her choice of dark green eyeshadow.

“I think we’re both really into oversize stuff,” Kendall added. “Just being cool and comfortable.”

No Kendall and Kylie event would be complete without a surprise visit from one of their famous family members, and Wednesday that honor was bestowed to Kim Kardashian West, who arrived in Yeezy to snap a few selfies.