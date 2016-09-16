R&B trio KING mixes lush harmonies and clothes rich in texture and color onstage — and off

When the members of the L.A.-based R&B trio KING take the stage, they deliver lush harmonies; their signature sound layers ethereal vocals and romantic lyrics over dreamy synth beats. Their onstage style follows suit with twins Paris and Amber Strother and Anita Bias layering themselves in rich textures, bold patterns and vibrant colors. Imagine a Mickalene Thomas painting come to life.

“I think, in a way, it’s all connected,” Paris explained during a midsummer patio interview at Aroma Coffee & Tea Co. in Studio City. “Our sonic style is an amplified version of ourselves. Hopefully, you can authentically see us in everything we do.”

The band’s in the midst of a world tour in support of their long-anticipated full-length album “We Are KING” (KING Creative). Since its February release, the group has earned critical raves, shared the stage with Stevie Wonder and collaborated with Grammy winners Robert Glasper and Corinne Bailey Rae. They’ve given concertgoers around the globe an eyeful of their retro-meets-right-now style. One night, they’ll sing fan favorites including “Hey” and “Supernatural” decked in bohemian looks with hints of Afrofuturism. They’ll sing newer songs such as “The Greatest” and “Native Land” the next night, wearing minimalist body-con dresses with piled-high hairdos and bold red lips for drama.

The self-styled trio has eclectic tastes (though they shy away from that word, given its “kooky cat lady” connotations). During the interview, Compton-born Bias channeled the ’70s in a vintage top and denim flares, while Amber wore her dreadlocks in two playful pigtails and ignored the heat in a black leather motorcycle jacket.

Even in their downtime, they keep it interesting. “I stay in a onesie on the road 100% of the time,” Paris confessed. “I'm guessing it's a bear … with a hood and ears. I have two or three of them!”

As far as their concert wardrobes go, she views their looks as separate, but synced. “We started to notice that when we wouldn’t plan what we were wearing onstage, we’d still be very coordinated and would match without even trying to,” Paris said.

Before settling in at the café, the trio popped into a nearby boutique to peruse chunky bangles, turquoise pendants and woven sneakers. As Minneapolis native Amber sees it, “L.A. is such a big city that you can go to all the different parts and pick up all the flavors there.” They swear by thrift stores, consignment outlets like Wasteland as well as vintage shops along Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank.

“We grew up in a house where our mom always had a subscription to Vogue and Elle,” Amber recalled. The twins also cite their stylish older sister Erin as a muse. “I think we probably all can relate to growing up with fabulous women around us ... people who embrace their own sense of style and their bodies.”

Prince, Rick James, Aaliyah and Missy Elliott also got shout-outs for their fashion contributions.

“There’ve been people who’ve shaken up molds long before us,” Amber continued. “All these people were not defined for just being ‘different.’ [Their style] was also very cool, and people connected to it. And it wasn’t just your average thing.”

The Purple One, in particular, left an indelible mark on the group. The sisters’ hometown hero gave KING its first-ever gig, opening for one of his legendary 2011 concerts at the Forum back when the group had only a self-produced EP under its belt.

“It was a really hard blow,” Paris said of Prince’s unexpected death in April. “It’s weird because it’s so personal, but then you’re mourning along with everyone else in the world. But it has been comforting to know that he touched everybody on this planet.”

The fall leg of KING’s tour includes a headlining set at the Troubadour on Sept. 29. When the members of KING hit the West Hollywood stage, they may don the Japanese uchikake robes or the matching green leather jackets they picked up overseas. Even if they simply rely on a hodgepodge sourced from local strip mall haunts, they’re sure to stick to their No. 1 style rule, as proclaimed by Amber: “Really just to be ourselves — just our bold selves and our biggest selves.”

KING (with special guest Joey Dosik) will perform 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Troubadour, 9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood. For information about tickets, visit www.troubadour.com.