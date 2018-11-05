Presenting sponsor Gucci garbs a constellation of stars at the 2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala

The Italian luxury label, which has been a longtime sponsor of the event, not only seemed to have dressed just about every A-lister in the house — as well as Opie and Del Toro (despite the latter joking at the lectern that he’d been dressed by Big & Tall) — but also managed to deftly underscore its myriad connections to the City of Angels by throwing a fragrance party at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery the night before. (The Gucci Guilty ad campaign, which launches in early 2019, stars Jared Leto and Lana Del Rey and was shot at various locations around L.A. — including the cemetery.) That in turn follows the drop of a 2019 resort capsule collection inspired by the Chateau Marmont, a frequent haunt of Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele.