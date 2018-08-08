LA Fashion Week, Petersen Automotive Museum to collaborate on more fashion events

Porsche Design kicked off the show with a presentation of its fall and winter 2018 collection. Twenty models, standing in front of vintage Porsche cars on short platforms, wore looks from the fashion and sports performance lines. Attendees walked from model to model, snapping pictures of the clean, modern looks they were wearing, such as casual quilted jackets, relaxed chinos and sleek sneakers. The tones were mostly autumn-ready neutrals, save for a couple of brightly colored jackets.