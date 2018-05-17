Levi's and celebrity stylist Karla Welch collaborate to celebrate '501 Day'

The red patent-leather pocket that graces the back of a pair of 501s and a button-front shirt can be traced to her childhood. "I just thought about how iconic Levi's advertising had been to me growing up," she said. "I lived for the new Levi's ads. There was always something about seeing an ass with that little red tab on it. So I thought, 'How amazing would it be to take that red and just do a huge pocket?' It's purely about my love for Levi's, putting a big red pocket on it."