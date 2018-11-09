Michael Kors fetes 'Ambassador Hudson,' and Gladys Knight enlists some 'Pips' to fight global hunger

What, exactly, does it cost? To answer that, Asad brandished his phone and launched an app called ShareTheMeal that serves up all manner of facts and figures about global hunger (and, more important, allows users to easily donate to the U.N. program). It turns out, according to the app, that 50 cents can feed a child for a day through the program. Over the course of our own meal, Asad shared a few more mind-boggling numbers. “There are 821 million people around the world who are hungry,” he said. “Of that number, 124 million people don’t know where their next meal is coming from — we call those the most severely hungry people — and of those, the World Food Program feeds 93 million people every single day in 83 countries around the world.”