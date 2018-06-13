It's haute harlequins and ringmaster chic at Moschino's circus-themed Burbank runway show

Despite all the frivolity afoot, there was definitely an undercurrent of something darker and more sinister too. The gold-cord soutache embroidery that, at first glance, gave tuxedos, track suits and jumpsuits a bold, bandleader feel created skeleton-like outlines on their wearers. Blood-red beading across a nude tulle gown evoked the notion of an open wound. Also, a haunting — and nearly show-stealing — look consisted of a blue bodysuit festooned with a half-dozen doves frozen in mid-flight. Whether it was a momentary mediation on mortality, a snide aside at the state of politics — or fashion — or something else entirely, it came and went from the tent as quickly as a clown shot from a cannon, all but forgotten by the runway finale.