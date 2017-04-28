Hit the mother lode: 15 gift ideas perfect for mom on Mother's Day

Consider this a friendly alert that Mother’s Day is fast approaching on May 14. Because there is no one in the world who can fill the shoes of mom (or grandmom or that special mother figure in your life), why not shoot for a present that’s as original as she is?

Our roundup of gift ideas includes precious pieces, big and small, from unapologetic luxuries that emphasize her priceless emotional net worth to upgrades on everyday essentials that are sure to surprise and delight her.

And if mom insists with a sweet-but-firm smile that she already has everything she ever wanted, help her get away from it all for some well-deserved R&R in a colorful, customized travel trailer by L.A. manufacturer Happier Camper — one covetable accessory we’re betting isn’t in her cache.

(LaCalifornienne)

LaCalifornienne

LaCalifornienne one-of-a-kind vintage Cartier Tank watch with custom pink dial and hand-painted leather strap, $3,250; similar styles at the Webster at South Coast Plaza, (714) 754-1366, thewebster.us and lacalifornienne.com

(Irene Neuwirth)

Irene Neuwirth

Irene Neuwirth one-of-a-kind rose gold earrings with bi-color tourmaline and diamond pavé, $12,480 at Irene Neuwirth in Los Angeles, (323) 285-2000, ireneneuwirth.com

(Chanel)

Chanel

Chanel leather Gabrielle hobo bag with chain-trim handles, $3,600 at Chanel boutiques including South Coast Plaza, (800) 550-0005

(Orris Perfumery)

Litoralle Aromatica

Litoralle Aromatica Isola Rosa eau de toilette handmade in L.A. with notes of rose geranium, jasmine, bergamot, sandalwood and musk, $105 for 3.4 oz. at Orris Perfumery in Los Angeles, (323) 556-6026, orrisperfumery.com

(Anita Ko)

Anita Ko

Anita Ko 18-karat gold Zipper ring with 3.13 carats of baguette-cut diamonds, $11,825 at anitako.com

(Alice + Olivia)

Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia sunglasses with Swarovski crystal floral embellishment, $525 at Alice + Olivia stores, (800) 401-8211, aliceandolivia.com

(Kat Alves)

Birdies

Birdies tassel-trim suede slippers with satin lining, $140 at birdiesslippers.com

(Laura Layera)

Jacquie Aiche

Jacquie Aiche hand-carved turquoise Potion Bottle necklace with 14-karat gold and diamonds to be filled with a favorite fragrance, $3,190 at jacquieaiche.com

(Alison Lou)

Alison Lou

Alison Lou 14-karat gold Boss ring with a white diamond (also available in rose or white gold with black diamond, ruby, emerald or sapphire stones); allow 10 days for made to order, $975 at alisonlou.com

(Samudra)

Samudra

Samudra photo-print cotton canvas tote with rope trim, $125 at Ron Herman in Los Angeles, (323) 651-4129, samudra11.com

(Made by DWC)

Made by DWC

Made by DWC boxed gift set handcrafted by homeless and low-income women in L.A. includes natural soap, soy candle in a recycled teacup and matchbox, $38 (with all proceeds benefiting the Downtown Women’s Center), (213) 213-2881, madebydwc.org

(Broken EnglishJewelry)

Foundrae

Foundrae 18-karat yellow gold and enamel initial pendant with .05-carat diamond, $775 at Broken English in Santa Monica, brokenenglishjewelry.com

(Basil Bangs)

Basil Bangs

Basil Bangs fringed floral-print Calypso beach umbrella in UPF 50+ canvas with aluminum pole and matching carrying case, $279 at basilbangs.com

(Aquazzura)

Aquazzura

Aquazzura fringed suede Wild Thing sandal for mom, $785, and a mini version for daughter, $495, at Elodie K. in Los Angeles, (323) 658-5060, elodiek.com

(Happier Camper)

Happier Camper

Happier Camper customizable HC1 Travel Trailer made in Los Angeles, starting at $18,950 for the Base model at (844) 755-2267, happiercamper.com

