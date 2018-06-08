As Father's Day approaches, a vintage Old Spice bottle sheds new light on my departed dad

To put this in perspective, at its oldest, this bottle of cologne would have come into Douglas Allan Tschorn’s life when he was just 21 years old. At its youngest, he would have come into its possession barely two years after I was born and the same year my baby sister — the youngest of his four children — came into this world. He may well have used some of its citrus/vanilla/carnation-scented contents the day he graduated from college in 1958 or when he married my mom in 1962. And, now that I know the timeline, I can’t help but imagine — hope, really — that he splashed a few drops onto his smiling face that day in 1965 when my parents brought my mewling, wide-eyed, 5-pound, newborn self home from the maternity ward of Rhode Island’s Woonsocket Hospital.