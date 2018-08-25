5 fashion trends straight from Outside Lands Art and Music Festival

And the most recent edition, which ran Aug. 10-12, was no exception. There was an “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired tea party with over-sized flowers hanging from the treetops, life-sized mushrooms, antique fraying armchairs and dusty rugs, not to mention special tea concoctions. Steps away, guests were able to embrace their inner Mad Hatter at the Grand Artique’s Mad Hat Shoppe. Those who ventured deeper into the campgrounds found a wide array of playful activities such as a climbing wall and a miniature golf course. (There were even kid-friendly food offerings, including organic ice cream, chicken and waffle sandwiches and gourmet doughnuts.)