Zaha Hadid, the late world-famous architect, offers a surprise — a style collaboration with Perrin Paris

It turns out Zaha Hadid, the late Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning British Iraqi architect, left behind an unexpected surprise for fans and admirers. In addition to her global landmarks such as the Guangzhou Opera House in China, the London Aquatics Centre in England and the Nile Tower in Egypt, the celebrated architect’s imprint can now been seen in a range of $2,200 bags, the result of a posthumous collaboration with luxury accessories brand, Perrin Paris.

Known for its sculptural, nest-like Le Panier bags and sexy Le Corset clutches, Perrin has gained a following of celebrities such as Angelina Jolie.

Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images Groundbreaking architect Zaha Hadid visits the Riverside Museum, her first major public commission in Britain on June 9, 2011, in Glasgow, Scotland. Groundbreaking architect Zaha Hadid visits the Riverside Museum, her first major public commission in Britain on June 9, 2011, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images)

It was through reading a story about the architect in 2015 that creative director of Perrin Paris, Sally Perrin, learned about Hadid’s fondness for the brand. In the piece, the architect stated she loved a Perrin glove clutch that had been given to her as a gift. Perrin reached out to Hadid and her team about doing a collaboration, to which Hadid gave her blessing.

Shortly after Perrin traveled to London to lay out the preliminary groundwork for the bag collection, Hadid died from a heart attack in Miami in 2016. But through Hadid’s design team, the collection of nine clutches came to fruition and is now being sold in limited quantity through Farfetch.com. The clutches are available for preorder on Perrin Paris’ website.

Perrin Paris Leather and metal clutches from the collaboration between luxury accessories brand Perrin Paris and the late British Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid and Hadid's design team. Sold through Farfetch.com, the clutches are $2,200. Leather and metal clutches from the collaboration between luxury accessories brand Perrin Paris and the late British Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid and Hadid's design team. Sold through Farfetch.com, the clutches are $2,200. (Perrin Paris)

“To have [Hadid’s] name in conjunction with these pieces is amazing,” Perrin said during a recent interview. “We often take inspiration from art and architecture. It’s really what our ideals were founded on.”

Each bag is made in sleek leather and has sculptural metal detail that looks stylish exoskeleton. The contrast between the shapes and materials are striking, and like much of Hadid’s work the clutches have elegantly swooping lines that capture form and function.

The bag can be held in the right or left hand, a functional detail Perrin made sure to address through six months of fittings. The color range of the collection represents Hadid’s favorite hues, and each style of bag was named by her design team.

Perrin Paris Clutches from the collaboration between luxury accessories brand Perrin Paris and the late British Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid and Hadid's team. Clutches from the collaboration between luxury accessories brand Perrin Paris and the late British Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid and Hadid's team. (Perrin Paris)

“Each clutch is mounted with something that is very specific to Zaha,” says Perrin about the metal detailing. “Her team created the beautiful sculptural pieces and the leather clutch portion is iconic of Perrin Paris since we come from a glove-making family dating back to the 1800s.”

The vivid colors are also true to the Perrin Paris aesthetic. “We always keep a sense of humor in every collection, and the bright colors of the collection play into the whole DNA of Perrin Paris,” Perrin says. “They’re pieces of wearable art and real conversation pieces.”

