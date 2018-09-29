Paris Fashion Week: Hedi Slimane marches to the beat of his own drummer in debut runway show for Celine

It probably came as a surprise to exactly no one at Friday night’s show that the new Celine would be so heavily imprinted with Slimane’s design DNA since, as Darth Vader might put it, the Force is strong with this one, and he has a track record — not just on the runway but off — of painstakingly hammering every last detail into place like a branding blacksmith. During his tenure at YSL, for example, he decided to lop off the “Yves” to make the label Saint Laurent. And, earlier this month, he took to Instagram to announce he’d banished the accent over the first “e” in Céline and tweaked the logo’s typeface.