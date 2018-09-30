Paris Fashion Week: Sailor meets saddler in Hermès' spring and summer 2019 collection

Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s collection set out to prove that it wasn’t an either-or proposition by using the sailor’s smock as the starting point for minimalist tops and dresses trimmed in leather; and a horse-groomer’s apron to inspire dresses, jumpsuits and tops cinched and knotted into place with boating ropes and bridle-bit fasteners. The cylindrical shape of a leather tote referenced a horse’s feeder nosebag, and utilitarian cargo pockets were sprinkled liberally throughout. (The cargo pocket, once the sole province of vacationing middle-age men in shorts, is another thing we’ve seen all over the runways this week — in upscale leather fabrications.)