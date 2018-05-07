3.1 Phillip Lim celebrates a year in DTLA and kicks off a monthlong celebration of Mexican art and design

Designer Phillip Lim and his business partner, Wen Zhou, celebrated the one-year anniversary of their downtown Arts District concept store — and Cinco de Mayo — a little early on Friday night with a tequila- and music-fueled fete that kicked off a monthlong celebration of Mexican craftsmanship.
The 5,000-square foot space, which officially opened its doors on June 7 of last year, was strung with papel picado and its back wall adorned with an installation of colorful sombreros for the festive occasion, which also included the musical styling of local bands Sin Color, the Mexican Standoff and the all-female Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas; eats by Sqirl's Jessica Koslow and Contramar's Gabriela Cámara; and cocktails courtesy of small-batch tequila producer Casa Dragones.
In addition to dispensing the evening's social lubricant, the San Miguel de Allende, Mexico-based tequila brand has collaborated with Lim and Zhou for a monthlong, on-premises celebration of Mexican art and design dubbed "Global Series: Mexico" that will include such events as documentary screenings, talks and tequila workshops against the backdrop of artwork including an Emanual Tovar sculpture, photographs by Graciela Iturbide and the aforementioned sombrero installation (by Claudia Fernández).
Among those turning out to celebrate with Lim and Zhou were husband-and-wife designer duo Trina Turk and Jonathan Skow, Barneys New York's creative ambassador-at-large Simon Doonan; Josh Peskowitz, co-founder of Culver City men's store Magasin; and Casa Dragones co-founder and chief executive Bertha González Nieves.
"Global Series: Mexico" at 3.1 Phillip Lim, 743 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, through June 2. For more information on the concept store and its upcoming events, tune in to the 3.1 Phillip Lim Instagram feed.
