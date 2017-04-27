8 ways a guy can add pink to his wardrobe

If you’re the type of guy who looks at the world through rose-colored glasses, then this is your season. Whether it’s a new pair of pink suede shoes, a raspberry-colored blazer or a dusty watermelon-hued T-shirt, the men’s fashion world has an appealingly roseate glow this spring.
There’s a bit of everything-that’s-old-is-new-again about this revival because, historically, pink has been a prime pick for male peacocking. An Armani blazer recalls “The Great Gatsby” (and the shock of Jay Gatsby’s pink suit). Light-pink-colored swim shorts have the flashy flair of Sonny Crockett from TV show “Miami Vice,” while pinkish denim harks back to preppies with their fondness for eye-searing trousers to match their Madras cocktails. And a bright bubblegum polka-dot shirt can’t help but be a reminder of the “good vibrations” of the Beach Boys during the SoCal band’s ’60s prime.
And for the more discreet, you have options such as a silk square with a field of renegade strawberries to tuck into a navy blazer pocket. It’ll put you in the pink.
Paige
Slim-fit Federal cotton/rayon jeans in a faded garden tone called radish. $199. Bloomingdale’s, bloomingdales.com, (800) 777-0000
Lanvin
These designer sneakers have a cult following, and this spring brings a shell-pink nubuck option. $585. mrporter.com, (877) 535-3677
Giorgio Armani
A pink cotton blazer with the Italian maestro’s typically soft silhouette in a double-breasted cut. $1,895. Giorgio Armani, armani.com, (877) 361-1176
Todd Snyder New York
A classic pocket T-shirt in a dusty pink that’s garment-dyed and rinsed to look easy and breezy. $78. Todd Snyder New York, toddsnyder.com, (866) 897-0333
Garrett Leight
From the L.A.-based brand comes Wilson clip-on-style round shades with pink mirrored lenses. $575. Barneys New York, barneys.com (888) 222-7639
Retromarine
Swim shorts in an easy mid-thigh length with nautical drawstring waist and handy side pockets. $165. retromarine.nyc, (212) 401-6940
Levi’s
There’s a ’60s surfer vibe to this short-sleeve, button-down sport shirt in graphic polka dots. $195. levi.com, (866) 860-8907
Paul Smith
The British designer indulges his witty side with a “strawberry skulls” print silk pocket square. $75. mrporter.com, (877) 535-3677
ALSO
Graffiti artist André Saraiva on why he likes 'the vibe and spirit' of L.A. and his new Uniqlo collaboration
& Other Stories teams with L.A.-based Toms label for new apparel and footwear collection
New Coach & Rodarte collaboration is seriously stylish and slightly surreal