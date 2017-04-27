8 ways a guy can add pink to his wardrobe

If you’re the type of guy who looks at the world through rose-colored glasses, then this is your season. Whether it’s a new pair of pink suede shoes, a raspberry-colored blazer or a dusty watermelon-hued T-shirt, the men’s fashion world has an appealingly roseate glow this spring.

There’s a bit of everything-that’s-old-is-new-again about this revival because, historically, pink has been a prime pick for male peacocking. An Armani blazer recalls “The Great Gatsby” (and the shock of Jay Gatsby’s pink suit). Light-pink-colored swim shorts have the flashy flair of Sonny Crockett from TV show “Miami Vice,” while pinkish denim harks back to preppies with their fondness for eye-searing trousers to match their Madras cocktails. And a bright bubblegum polka-dot shirt can’t help but be a reminder of the “good vibrations” of the Beach Boys during the SoCal band’s ’60s prime.

And for the more discreet, you have options such as a silk square with a field of renegade strawberries to tuck into a navy blazer pocket. It’ll put you in the pink.

Paige

Paige Federal slim fit jeans in radish. Paige Paige Federal slim fit jeans in radish. Paige Federal slim fit jeans in radish. (Paige)

Slim-fit Federal cotton/rayon jeans in a faded garden tone called radish. $199. Bloomingdale’s, bloomingdales.com, (800) 777-0000

Lanvin

Lanvin nubuck sneakers in pink. Lanvin Lanvin nubuck sneakers in pink. Lanvin nubuck sneakers in pink. (Lanvin)

These designer sneakers have a cult following, and this spring brings a shell-pink nubuck option. $585. mrporter.com, (877) 535-3677

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani double-breasted jacket. Giorgio Armani Giorgio Armani double-breasted jacket. Giorgio Armani double-breasted jacket. (Giorgio Armani)

A pink cotton blazer with the Italian maestro’s typically soft silhouette in a double-breasted cut. $1,895. Giorgio Armani, armani.com, (877) 361-1176

Todd Snyder New York

Todd Snyder New York classic pocket T-shirt in dusty pink. Todd Snyder New York Todd Snyder New York classic pocket T-shirt in dusty pink. Todd Snyder New York classic pocket T-shirt in dusty pink. (Todd Snyder New York)

A classic pocket T-shirt in a dusty pink that’s garment-dyed and rinsed to look easy and breezy. $78. Todd Snyder New York, toddsnyder.com, (866) 897-0333

Garrett Leight

Garrett Leight clip-on-style round shades. Garrett Leight Garrett Leight clip-on-style round shades. Garrett Leight clip-on-style round shades. (Garrett Leight)

From the L.A.-based brand comes Wilson clip-on-style round shades with pink mirrored lenses. $575. Barneys New York, barneys.com (888) 222-7639

Retromarine

Retromarine swim shorts in New Yorker pink. Retromarine Retromarine swim shorts in New Yorker pink. Retromarine swim shorts in New Yorker pink. (Retromarine)

Swim shorts in an easy mid-thigh length with nautical drawstring waist and handy side pockets. $165. retromarine.nyc, (212) 401-6940

Levi’s

Levi's 1960s short-sleeved, button-down shirt. Levi's Levi's 1960s short-sleeved, button-down shirt. Levi's 1960s short-sleeved, button-down shirt. (Levi's)

There’s a ’60s surfer vibe to this short-sleeve, button-down sport shirt in graphic polka dots. $195. levi.com, (866) 860-8907

Paul Smith

The British designer indulges his witty side with a “strawberry skulls” print silk pocket square. $75. mrporter.com, (877) 535-3677

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption Artisans achieve the perfect balance in their live-work rental in Watts Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

image@latimes.com

@latimesimage

ALSO

Graffiti artist André Saraiva on why he likes 'the vibe and spirit' of L.A. and his new Uniqlo collaboration

& Other Stories teams with L.A.-based Toms label for new apparel and footwear collection

New Coach & Rodarte collaboration is seriously stylish and slightly surreal