The RealReal's first SoCal store boasts a dedicated men's space, a handbag vault and a 'sneakerdome'

One of the best — or perhaps dangerous if you’re a luxury shopping addict — features of the new store is that its complete inventory, both what’s on the shelves and the not-yet-merchandised back-stock, can be searched in real-time online using the RealReal’s website (the same filter feature allows you to search what’s in stock at the SoHo store as well). That means if you’re hunting for something super-specific, say, an Amiri men’s distressed red sweatshirt with an alligator embroidered across the chest, you’ll be able to get your pre-shop on. And yes, as of this writing, there’s at least one in stock — priced to move at $525.