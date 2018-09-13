Miu Miu Type capsule collection from Prada's sister brand has a splashy West Coast debut

Proof Collective is currently predicated on a single style of denim jacket (one men’s and one women’s; $195). Both come in three shades and are informed by the classic trucker style — cropped and relatively fitted — with the women’s style having more of a drop shoulder. Fabric used for the jackets is water- and stain-repellent and resistant to odors. Goldstein said the jackets are the start of a line of contemporary basics as the Proof Collective team looks to launch T-shirts and sweatshirts in 2019.