Rebag opens handbag resale shops in L.A. and Beverly Hills; Heidi Merrick pops up in Malibu

For its latest West Hollywood iteration, organized by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, businesswoman and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump will stop by to chat with fans at Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar (which she operates with husband Ken Todd and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz). Also, NBC4 anchor Robert Kovacik will cook up gourmet meals for pooches at Just Food for Dogs, and “Criminal Minds” actress Kirsten Vangsness will dole out shopping advice at Fred Segal on Sunset Boulevard. The idea behind the first-Saturday-after-Thanksgiving event is to encourage shoppers to spend their money at local boutiques. Other initiates in West Hollywood include complimentary makeup demos, Champagne and other giveaways at Nars, cloth tote bags and espressos from Fred Segal, discounted deals at Barber Surgeons Guild, and comped B12 boosters at Drip Doctors. Proceeds from sales at participating locations as well as donations collected will go to the West Hollywood Homeless Initiative.