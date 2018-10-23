Costume Designers Guild to honor 'Black Panther' costume designer Ruth E. Carter

Carter has worked on nearly a dozen Spike Lee films — constructing campus garb from historically black colleges and universities for “School Daze” and infusing “Crooklyn” with vibrant, nostalgic ’70s flair. Ensemble casts in movies such as “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Marshall” and “Love & Basketball” have all donned Carter’s creations. And she helped Angela Bassett transform from the figure-flaunting titular character in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” to her Tina Turner-mirroring role in “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” and, most recently, the regal Queen Ramonda of Wakanda.