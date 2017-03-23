Ready, set, Coachella. A look at chic spring sandals perfect for festival season

Design-wise riffs on strappy performance sandals are shaping up to be spring’s sneaker alternative of choice for men and women alike. Neoprene, webbing straps, Velcro closures and serrated rubber soles practically incite wanderlust. Just add the Volkswagen bus.

A nod to designs developed by Santa Barbara-based company Teva in 1984, the latest looks from that company as well as sportif sandals from luxury brands such as Prada, Versace and Christian Louboutin are elevated (literally) on chunky flatform soles and dressed up with luxe metallic leathers, colorful stripes and patterns, studded hardware, even floral accents. Slip vibrant socks into the mix to tread fresh fashion ground.

Now, daisies on the soles of her sportif Prada sandals? One smart pick for trekking through festival season with the fashion tribes. Ready, set, Coachella.

Versace

Versace (Versace)

Versace strappy ankle-wrap platform sandal with rubber sole, $795 at Versace in Beverly Hills, (310) 205-3921

No. 21

No. 21 (No. 21)

No. 21 unisex leather flatform sandals with Velcro straps, $315 at numeroventuno.com

Teva

Teva (Teva)

Teva silver leather Flatform Universal sandal with rubber sole, $100 at teva.com

Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin (Christian Louboutin)

Christian Louboutin’s Randonata flatform sandal with technicolor straps, stud details and lug sole, $1,495 at Christian Louboutin in West Hollywood, (310) 247-9300

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs (Marc Jacobs)

Marc Jacobs sequined and jeweled Comet sport sandal, $250 at marcjacobs.com

Gucci

Gucci (Gucci)

Gucci’s Web platform sandal with striped grosgrain straps, gold leather ankle strap and molded rubber sole, $550 at Gucci in Beverly Hills, (310) 278-3451, gucci.com

Tory Burch

Tory Sport (Tory Sport)

Tory Sport neoprene flatform sandals with printed insole and rubber soles, $250 at torysport.com

Pierre Hardy

Pierre Hardy (Pierre Hardy)

Pierre Hardy leather Penny Sport sandal with gold metal studs and rope trim on a rubber sole, $595 at pierrehardy.com

Prada

Prada (Prada)

Prada patent leather sandal with rubber flower embellishment, $1,100 at prada.com

Teva

Teva (Teva)

Teva candy-stripe-print Flatform Universal sandals with webbing straps, $60 at teva.com

Ash

Ash (Ash)

Ash fabric ankle-strap Osiris sandals with beaded embellishment, $160 at saksfifthavenue.com

Prada

Prada (Prada)

Prada rubber-soled sandal with patterned Velcro bands in men’s and women’s sizing, $495 at Prada in Beverly Hills, (310) 278-8661, prada.com

