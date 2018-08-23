Stéfère, a Hong Kong luxury jewelry line, has caught the eye of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Cher

“My bestsellers are the hibiscus rings,” said the 44-year-old designer when asked about her aesthetic. “I was walking in a market in Hong Kong and I found an old hibiscus flower brooch for about $2. The color was so strong and beautiful, and I wanted to do something like it that wasn’t so heavy. The clover rings were inspired by my 12-year-old son, Alex. He picked a little clover and handed it to me, saying that I could get inspiration for my jewelry. In the end, I always use a lot of blue because my son has blue eyes and I sell a lot of sapphire pieces. I love nature and I travel the world. I live [in] Hong Kong and I have a house in Vietnam.”